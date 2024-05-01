Over 50,000 Unaccompanied Child Migrants Missing in Europe

Manila – A recent survey has disclosed that more than 50,000 unaccompanied child migrants are unaccounted for after arriving in Europe.

According to Philippines News Agency, the survey spanned 13 European countries and covered the period from 2021 to 2023. Italy recorded the highest number of missing minors at 22,899, followed by Austria with 20,077, Belgium with 2,241, Germany with 2,005, and Switzerland with 1,226.

The survey indicated that the actual number of missing children might be higher due to unreliable and incomplete data collection practices across many European countries. The report highlighted the gravity of the situation, with thousands of children missing and their current locations unknown. Aagje Ieven, head of Missing Children Europe, commented on the findings, suggesting they represent only a fraction of a much larger problem.