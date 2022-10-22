17 participants took part in the Al-Quran Reading competition for the Differently-Abled, OKU trainees of Pusat Bahagia Nationwide. Three categories are contested, namely Intellectual, Physical and Visual Impairment. The competition in conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul Celebration took place on 22nd October morning, at the Senior Citizens Activity Centre, Tutong District.

Prizes were presented by Awang Mohamad Khairul Shahrul bin Haji Duahim, Special Grade Administrative Officer, Department of Community Development, JAPEM. The contest organized by JAPEM and run by the Pusat Bahagia Tutong District Branch aimed to hone the talents of disabled trainees in reading Al-Quran fluently and perfectly.

Source: Radio Television Brunei