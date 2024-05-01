PAGASA Issues Heat Danger Alert for 35 Areas Nationwide

MANILA - On Wednesday, at least 35 areas throughout the Philippines are predicted to face dangerously high heat indices, as per the latest advisories from the nation's weather authorities. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued warnings indicating that Pili, Camarines Sur could see temperatures soaring to a heat index of 48°C. Similarly, Dagupan City in Pangasinan and Aparri in Cagayan are expected to experience indices of 47°C and 46°C, respectively.

According to Philippines News Agency, the heat index, a measure of how hot it feels when relative humidity is factored with the actual air temperature, could hit between 42°C and 45°C in various cities including Pasay, Quezon City, and several locations in Ilocos Norte and Sur, La Union, Cagayan, Isabela, Zambales, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Olongapo City, Quezon, Palawan, Oriental Mindoro, Camarines Norte, Albay, Catanduanes, Masbate, Capiz, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Northern Samar, Samar, Leyte, and Eastern Samar.

The agency categorizes heat indices from 41 °C to 51°C as at a danger level, where heat cramps and heat exhaustion are probable, and prolonged exposure might lead to heat stroke. Meanwhile, PAGASA also reported that the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will influence weather conditions in southern Mindanao, leading to cloudy skies with potential scattered rain showers and thunderstorms across Sultan Kudarat, Saranggani, Basilan, Tawi-Tawi, and Sulu. The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, is expected to encounter cloudy to partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to easterly winds.

PAGASA further cautioned that moderate to heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods or landslides in affected areas. Additionally, light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are forecast across the archipelago.