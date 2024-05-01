President Yoon Commits to Upholding Labor Values in South Korea

Seoul – On Labor Day, President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to uphold the "value of labor" in South Korea, emphasizing his commitment to improving workplace safety and fairness. In a statement released via Facebook on Wednesday, Yoon expressed gratitude to South Korea's 28.4 million workers, crediting their efforts for the nation's significant economic growth.

According to Philippines News Agency, the government aims to enhance the quality of work life, ensuring that labor remains a meaningful part of life for all South Korean workers. Yoon's administration has promised to make concerted efforts to protect labor values and ensure safer and fairer working conditions across the country.