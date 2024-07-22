Philippine Envoy Outlines South China Sea Concerns to Italian Parliament

ROME - The Philippine Ambassador to Italy, Neal Imperial, addressed the Italian Parliament on the geopolitical dynamics of the South China Sea (SCS), providing insights as Italy develops its Indo-Pacific strategy.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Ambassador during a hearing held by the Italian Parliament's Sub-Committee on Foreign Policy for the Indo-Pacific on July 10, the situation in the SCS has escalated, with significant implications for international trade and security. The hearing is part of a broader inquiry by the Committee on Foreign and European Union Affairs of the Chamber of Deputies aimed at establishing a strategic foundation for Italy's engagement in the Indo-Pacific region. Imperial described the South China Sea as critical for maritime power projection, notably by China, which he noted without direct mention, has undertaken extensive land reclamation and constructed artificial islands with military installations, causing substantial ecological damage and regional instability.

Imperial stressed the importance of a rules-based international order and proposed that the 2016 Arbitral Award under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which is recognized as part of international law, be integrated into Italy's strategic framework. "We welcome Italy's interest in charting its own Indo-Pacific strategy. We expect Italy, as a major stakeholder in the Indo-Pacific, to support the rule of law and a rules-based order in our region," he stated.

Additionally, Imperial expressed optimism for enhanced bilateral relations, particularly in defense cooperation. He noted ongoing discussions for a memorandum of understanding on defense that would extend beyond procurement to include training, dialogues, joint exercises, and potentially a status of visiting forces agreement.

The session also included comments from Committee president Congressman Paolo Formentini, who acknowledged the sensitive and volatile nature of the South China Sea issues, particularly citing recent aggressive actions by China in the region that had physical repercussions for a Filipino sailor. Formentini echoed the urgency for peace and a stable, rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific, recognizing the strategic importance of continued dialogue and cooperation with the Philippines.