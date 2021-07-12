The Director of Land Transport reminded drivers to always be responsible and increase safety vigilance while on the road. According to Awang Haji Rozaly bin Haji Saidon, prudence, tolerance and reminding one another among road users is vital to be practiced by all road users.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police Pengiran Haji Abdul Salam bin Pengiran Haji Abdul Ghani, Acting Director of Investigation and Traffic Control, Royal Brunei Police Force further shared on the ten traffic offences often committed by road users in the first six months of this year.

For more information, visit the official MKKJR website at www.mkkjr.gov.bn or via IG @mkkjrbrunei. Meanwhile, for any complaints of traffic offences, contact Talian Darussalam 123 or via WhatsApp 8333123.

Source: Radio Television Brunei