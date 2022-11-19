The 2021 Brunei History Run Challenge programme will take place on 20th November. The programme organized by the Brunei History Centre in collaboration with Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD, is an annual activity of the Brunei History Centre in conjunction with the recognition of Bandar Seri Begawan as the Capital of Islamic Civilization for the Asian Region 2019. The Brunei History Centre held various side activities to further enliven the programme.

Among the side activities are acoustic performances, classic car and antique bicycle collection shows and stalls. It aims to give the public the opportunity to participate and win various prizes by visiting the Brunei History Centre with their families, as well as getting to know the history and heritage found in the country. The side activities started on 19th November, until 10 at night and will continue on Sunday, from 6 in the morning to 12.30 at noon. The programme aims to support the achievement of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports’ Strategic Plan 2020-2024 which is the Brunei History Centre as a Centre of Excellence for History and the Sultanate of Brunei 2023.​

