Briefing on Al-Quran Syllabus

Towards providing information to teachers on the implementation of the Fixed Curriculum for the subject of Al-Quran for year eleven in 2023, as well as the use of Al-Quran teaching and learning resources in schools, government and private colleges, the Ministry of Education through the Curriculum Development Department in collaboration with the Islamic Studies Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs, held a Briefing on the Al-Quran Syllabus Fixed Curriculum, for Year Eleven 2023. The briefing was held on 19th November afternoon, at the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha Girls Arabic Religious Secondary School, Kampong Katok.

Over 150 Heads of Religious Teachers and Heads of Departments as well as Year 11 Al-Quran subject teachers for all secondary institutions, government and private colleges nationwide attended the briefing. The programme under the joint initiative of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Religious Affairs started in 2020 simultaneously for Years 9, 10 and 11 in all government and private secondary schools, with a one-time allocation of 25 to 30 minutes a week using the transitional curriculum.

Source: Radio Television Brunei