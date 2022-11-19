Pre-Paid Metre System Upgrading Works

The Department of Electrical Services, Prime Minister’s Office will conduct upgrading works of the pre-paid meter system which will be carried out on Monday, 21st November, from midnight to 6 in the morning.

During the upgrading works, all pre-paid meter token purchases via Cash Deposit Machine, CDM, PowerKad, DST Easi SMS and online purchases will be affected. The public are advised to purchase the pre-paid meter tokens before the upgrading works are carried out.

For further inquiries, contact Talian Darussalam 123.

Source: Radio Television Brunei