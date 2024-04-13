University of the Philippines Breaks Losing Streak in UAAP Men’s Volleyball

Manila - The University of the Philippines (UP) Men's Volleyball team claimed their first victory of the season by defeating Adamson University in a closely contested match, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23, 28-26, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Saturday.

According to Philippines News Agency, who led with 14 attacks, this win was a significant morale booster after an 11-game losing streak. Malabanan, who also achieved 19 excellent receptions and nine digs during the game, highlighted the team’s hard work and dedication to training as key to their success. The match concluded dramatically with crucial plays from Daniel Nicolas and an error from Adamson's Dan Gutierrez, sealing the victory for UP.