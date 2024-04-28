Hari Raya Aidilfitri Celebrated by Nurses Association in Penjur

PENJURU, Brunei Darussalam — The Brunei Darussalam Nurses Association (PENJURU) hosted a Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration on the afternoon of April 28th at Dewan Al-Afiah, Ministry of Health. The event included stage performances and singing by members of the association.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the celebration was aimed at fostering closer relationships among the members of PENJURU. The gathering provided an opportunity for nurses to engage socially and celebrate the festive season together, enhancing camaraderie and cooperation within the healthcare community.