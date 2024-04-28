Bureau of Internal Revenue to Unveil New Logo for 120th Anniversary

MANILA - The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) is set to introduce a new logo during its 120th anniversary celebration in August. The new design aims to better represent the diversity of taxpayers in the Philippines, moving away from the current logo that highlights specific industries like manufacturing, telecommunications, agriculture, and shipping.

According to Philippines News Agency, the existing logo, which has been unchanged since 1904, does not adequately reflect the agency's role in national development and taxpayer inclusivity. Lumagui emphasized the importance of featuring employees, who constitute the largest group of taxpayers, in the new design. He criticized the current logo for lacking elements of integrity and professionalism, which he hopes the updated version will convey.

The redesign is part of a broader initiative under the current administration to enhance taxpayer services through modernization and digitalization. A contest for the new logo design concluded on April 19, with the winning entry set to receive PHP100,000. The first and second runners-up will receive PHP50,000 and PHP25,000, respectively. The selected design will be reviewed by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines for adjustments in line with the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines before final approval by the Office of the President.