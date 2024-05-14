Over PHP7 Million in Suspected Shabu Seized in Negros Oriental Buy-Bust Operation

DUMAGUETE CITY - A pre-dawn buy-bust operation conducted by anti-narcotics agents in the capital city of Negros Oriental led to the seizure of over PHP7 million worth of suspected shabu and the arrest of an alleged drug pusher on Tuesday. The operation targeted a high-value individual suspected of involvement in the drug trade.

According to Philippines News Agency, spokesperson for the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office, the arrested individual was identified as Aldwin Merced, 36, from Barangay Candau-ay. Merced was apprehended at 2:40 a.m. after reportedly selling suspected shabu to an undercover agent. Law enforcement officers confiscated approximately 1.31 kilos of shabu from Merced, which is estimated to have a street value of PHP7,010,800. He now faces charges under Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Lt. Polinar also reported on the broader efforts of the police in curbing illegal activities, noting that during three days of Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operations from May 10 to 12, another 15 suspects were arrested with over PHP1 million worth of shabu seized. These operations resulted in the arrest of approximately 100 individuals for various offenses, including illegal gambling, unlawful possession of firearms, violations of local ordinances, and apprehending wanted persons.