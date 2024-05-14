Claver Seniors and Persons with Disabilities Receive Birthday Cash Gifts

CLAVER, Surigao del Norte - On Tuesday, 288 senior citizens and 63 persons with disabilities in Claver received cash gifts and medical assistance as part of their birthday celebrations this month. The beneficiaries gathered at the town's Ladgaron gymnasium to receive PHP1,000 each, with seniors getting an additional PHP300 for medical expenses.

According to Philippines News Agency, this distribution is part of the "Alay sa Kaarawan for PWDs and Senior Citizens" program initiated by Mayor Georgia Gokiangkee. The program aims to acknowledge and appreciate the contributions of these community members. The event was led by Sofronio Correos, head of the Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, Ernesto Sulapas, president of Claver’s Federation of Senior Citizens Organizations, and Jovita Tambuli from the PWD groups, who emphasized the community's commitment to caring for its vulnerable members.