Lanao del Sur Government Plans to Enhance Support for Solo Parents

MARAWI CITY - The Lanao del Sur provincial government announced its initiative to adopt the national Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act, Republic Act (RA) 11861, aiming to better support single-parent families in the area. During a public hearing held in Marawi City on Tuesday, Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr. disclosed plans to establish a PHP10 million subsidy fund for solo parents, acknowledging the current financial allocation may not fully meet the need.

According to Philippines News Agency, the adoption process of RA 11861 involves each local government unit in the province appointing a focal person or representative to oversee its implementation, akin to the role of a president in a senior citizens group federation. The governor highlighted the necessity of adapting the law's application to reflect the diverse conditions of solo parents across various local government units, including additional validation for remarried individuals.

A notable feature of RA 11861 is the provision of a PHP1,000 monthly subsidy to solo parents who earn below the minimum wage. This local adoption initiative is significantly supported by the Likhang Bayi Project of Angat Bayi Fellow Salma Jayne Tamano, the provincial information officer, who has been a staunch advocate for the ordinance.