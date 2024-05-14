Health Authorities Issue Heat Advisory in Pangasinan

DAGUPAN CITY, Pangasinan - The Department of Health - Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) in Ilocos Region has reiterated warnings about the risks of high temperatures after Dagupan City experienced a record heat index of 50°C on Monday. The authorities emphasized precautions through a social media post on Tuesday, categorizing the heat index levels and advising on necessary actions.

According to Philippines News Agency, with the heat index ranging between 42°C and 52°C, considered a danger zone, activities should be limited for those not accustomed to the heat and vulnerable individuals. Recommendations include conducting activities during cooler parts of the day and increasing rest, hydration breaks, and substitutions during practices and competitions. For heat indices above 52°C, cancellations of outdoor and intense activities are advised. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration recorded a heat index of 47°C under the danger category for the province on the same day. Meanwhile, the Region 1 Medical Center reported one probable case of heat exhaustion, with ongoing monitoring of heat-related illnesses by local health officials.