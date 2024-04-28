Philippine National Police Postpones Tattoo Removal Policy Amid Review

QUEZON CITY - The Philippine National Police (PNP) has announced a delay in enforcing a new policy that requires the removal of visible tattoos among its officers and applicants. The decision follows a directive to reassess the guidelines concerning body ink within the force.

According to Philippines News Agency, PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil has instructed the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM) to re-evaluate Memorandum Circular 2024-023. This policy, initially passed under former PNP Chief Benjamin Acorda Jr., mandates that both uniformed and non-uniformed personnel eliminate visible tattoos. The review, announced at a news forum on April 27, stems from concerns about the health implications and financial burdens of tattoo removal.

The current regulations compel officers with tattoos to sign affidavits stating their tattoos are not visible when in uniform. The policy strictly prohibits tattoos that are extremist, ethnically, religiously discriminatory, indecent, racist, sexist, or associated with unauthorized groups. However, tattoos for cosmetic purposes like eyebrows, eyeliner, or lips are exempt.

Col. Fajardo highlighted that failure to comply with the policy could lead to administrative charges. The policy's suspension comes after criticism from Manila 3rd District Rep. Joel Chua, who argued that the regulation infringes on the constitutional right to free expression, labeling the mandate as potentially unconstitutional. In response, Fajardo noted that while the right to free expression is fundamental, it is not without limits.