Temporary Lane Closure Announced for Maintenance on Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Highway

Bandar Seri Begawan - The Public Works Department announced a temporary half-lane closure on the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Highway at the Hassanal Bolkiah Flyover, heading towards Sungai Akar. The closure will facilitate maintenance works and is scheduled from 10 PM to 5 AM daily until May 29th. Road users are urged to adhere to posted traffic signs and speed limits during this period.

According to Radio Television Brunei, a similar half-lane closure will occur on Jalan Sekolah for pedestrian bridge maintenance, from April 29 to April 30, 2024, between 10 PM and 5 AM.