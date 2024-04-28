Islamic Da’wah Centre Conducts Goodwill Visit in Belait District for Hari Raya Aidilfitri

BELAIT, Brunei Darussalam — The Belait Da'wah Unit Office of the Islamic Da'wah Centre conducted a goodwill visit to the rural area of Belait District in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri. The visit on April 27th was led by Awang Haji Ahmad Abdussalam bin Haji Abd Rahman, Acting Director of the Islamic Da'wah Centre.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the visit targeted Kampung Kukop Longhouse and nearby areas in Mukim Sukang, aiming to strengthen ties between officials from the Islamic Da'wah Centre and the new converts as well as the residents of the longhouses. The visit also included the launch of a reading corner and Qibla direction marking by the Centre. Additionally, the team visited Bang Taong Longhouse, Kampung Sukang Longhouse, and Julangan Titah Longhouse in Kampung Melilason as part of their Hari Raya Aidilfitri Get-Together initiative.