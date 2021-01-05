The private primary and secondary schools nationwide recorded about 26,000 students started their first term school session for 2021. For kindergarten school, some 8,019 pupils began their schooling session. While 14,516 pupils in primary school and 4,095 students in secondary school.

The Principal of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Primary School informed that the school has planned thoroughly and accordingly the preparations to welcome the students back to school by ensuring the well-being and safety of the school community, such as body temperature check and social distancing.

For primary school's pupils, they were given briefing and words of encouragement to start their school session. Students are introduced to their respective classes and teachers who will guide them towards excellence.

The students of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Secondary School also seem eager to start their studies by instilling a new determination to study excellently.

Source: Radio Television Brunei