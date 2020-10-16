One active case is still being treated at the National Isolation Centre and no new case was reported yesterday.

The Ministry of Health in its press release stated that total COVID-19 cases remain at 147, while recovered cases are 143.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th May, 2020 which is 162 days ago. The total number of imported cases since the last case is 6.

311 individuals are currently undergoing Mandatory Self-Isolation. Meanwhile, since March 2020, the number of people who have completed Mandatory Self Isolation is 6 thousand 963.

In the meantime, 650 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus within 24 hours which brings the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 63,896.

For further information and latest development, visit the Ministry of Health's website

Source: Radio Television Brunei