The Daily Status of the COVID-19 New Normal

​1 case is in Category 5, requiring treatment at the Intensive Care Unit, while 2 cases are in Category 4, requiring oxygen assistance and close monitoring.

The Ministry of Health in its press release stated that 325 cases have recovered.

87.2 per cent of children aged 5 to 11 have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 62.4 per cent of adolescents aged 12 to 17 have received 3 doses. The percentage of the country’s population who have received three doses 79 per cent.

Source: Radio Television Brunei