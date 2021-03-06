The COVID-19 vaccination programme that will be introduced in Brunei Darussalam can help protect individuals and the people around, especially individuals at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. According to Doctor Shareefah Koh Kai Shing, Medical Officer at the Ministry of Health, getting a COVID-19 vaccine help keep individual from getting seriously ill, should one get infected with COVID-19. Doctor Shareefah Koh Kai Shing said the vaccines will be provided free of charge for all citizens and residents in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei