The third phase of the ‘Pedestrianisation of Jalan Roberts and Adjacent Alleyways’ project, an initiative by the Municipal Department, Ministry of Home Affairs with the cooperation of the Ministry of Development, was completed early this year. Yesterday morning, another project dubbed The Big Wall’ in Jalan Roberts was launched in the capital.

It was launched by Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Ingenieur Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar, Minister of Development. The project by The Guerilla Artchitects showcase a gigantic mural that combines Bruneian elements such as the nation’s iconic landmarks namely Kampong Ayer and the Tropical Rainforest. Also present were Dato Seri Paduka Architect Awang Haji Marzuke bin Haji Mohsin, Deputy Minister of Development and Members of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei