​The Royal Thai Embassy with the cooperation of the Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB with the support of Thai students in the country, held the Thailand Day event yesterday morning during KUPU SB’s Open Day.

In attendance was Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religioud Affairs. Also present was Doctor Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, the Ra’es of KUPU SB. Her Excellency Wanthanee Viputwongsakul, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Thailand to Brunei Darussalam in a speech said the event presented an opportunity for Thai students to share with their Bruneian friends on various aspects of Thailand including food, tourism as well as arts and crafts.

Thailand Day showcased a variety of Thai herbs and spices that are known for their health benefits. Through such an event, it will help to deepen understanding and ties of friendship between the two countries.

Source: Radio Television Brunei