Part of the road in Jalan Batang Duri, Temburong District, near Simpang 242 will be temporarily closed in stages for a month, starting on 23rd October from 8 in the morning to 5:30 in the afternoon.

The Public Works Department, Ministry of Development in its press release informed that the closure is for repair works to be carried out on the road’s damaged crossing culvert. Road users are advised to always be cautious, comply with the traffic signs and speed limit.

Any complaints, contact Talian Darussalam 123 or Livechat 833 3123 or e-mail to ‘pro@pwd.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei