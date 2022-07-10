In conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration and the 76th birthday celebration of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, the Vaccination Centre at Berakas Health Centre will be temporarily closed on the 10th and 15th of July 2022.

The Ministry of Health informed that the Vaccination Centre at Berakas Health Centre will operate as usual on 11th July 2022 and 16th July 2022 from 2 in the afternoon to 8 in the evening. For more information, call Talian Darussalam 123.

Source: Radio Television Brunei