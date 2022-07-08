ALICANTE, Spain, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Herbies Seeds today announced the launch of Cannabis Seeds online sales in Thailand. Find out why buying cannabis seeds in Thailand from Herbies is such a great idea and what makes shopping in our seed store such a satisfying experience.

Despite the recent legalization of growing marijuana in Thailand, buying weed seeds is still a sensitive subject for many Thai people who feel vulnerable when they’re getting ready to place their first order online. This post is intended to put you perfectly at ease and show how easy it is to purchase the coveted cannabis genetics from Herbies.

For decades, Herbies was in the business of turning the wary and the curious into long-time loyal customers who, season after season, buy first-rate genetic material to grow healthy, vigorous, high-yielding, and, above all, potent marijuana. Learn all about our choice of seeds, pricing policy, payment and delivery, customer support, and why they make Herbies the best source of cannabis seeds in Thailand.

Thousands of Seeds from the World’s Best Breeders

Now is the most exciting time to grow cannabis because Thailand has just legalized weed cultivation. Even though there are no seed banks in Thailand, with a plethora of strains available at Herbies, you get access to genetics from every corner of the world and from every decade of the last half-century. All you need to do is find the right kind of seed shop, and Herbies is the mega-supermarket for weed seeds in Thailand.

We’ve been selling weed seeds for about 20 years now and doing business with more than 120 seed breeders. For you, this means the chance to browse through 2,000+ marijuana varieties and find the perfect cultivar to suit your growing style and personality.

Basically, we have everything that’s out there – and if you can’t find a particular strain to grow your own cannabis in Thailand, contact us and we’ll find it for you in no time. Our secret? We operate from Spain, the mecca of legal cannabis seeds, and practically in the same zip code as the world’s largest wholesalers.

Needless to say, by working with the world’s top seed banks, we guarantee the top quality of the seeds for sale. Every plant you grow from our beans is the pinnacle of years of selective breeding, careful crossing, and painstaking stabilization.

Herbies’ In-House Breeding Project

Who’s a better judge of what growers and smokers need than those who have spent two decades catering to their every desire, listening to their feedback, and consulting them 24/7. This expertise shouldn’t go to waste, so in 2020, we decided to launch our own line of seeds, and we can vouch for the quality of every feminized and autoflowering variety we offer.

The flagship strain in our collection is, without a doubt, Grandmommy Purple. With up to 33% THC in especially well-groomed samples, this freak of nature is so ridiculously potent that it was featured in the High Times magazine. You’d think this record isn’t something that can be easily topped, but wait until you meet Apple Betty. Believe it or not, this newcomer to our collection likewise got her 15 minutes of fame at High Times, and with her 28-33% THC and a rare green apple taste, she deserves every minute of it and more.

We never rest on our laurels, tirelessly crossing and recrossing the market’s trendiest lineages to create new remarkable strains all the time. When we make a new offering, we make sure that it has what our customers value best: over-the-top potency, mouth-watering flavors, and scale-busting yields. And since many of you want autoflowers, we don’t forget about them either. Godzilla Cookies Auto, Gelato Auto, and many others proudly stand among our top sellers.

A Genuinely Client-Oriented Shop

Genetic diversity and quality are an excellent foundation for success, but modern online shoppers want so much more – 24/7 customer support, different payment options, reliable and fast delivery to Thailand – and we guarantee them all.

Your satisfaction as a customer starts with the ability to chat with our support team, discuss your needs and expectations, and select seeds tailored to your personal requirements. You don’t even have to know anything about weed growing – our friendly staff will consult with you until you can make an informed choice that you’ll be happy with going forward.

Then comes the easy part – paying for your order. You can pay in Bitcoin, credit and debit cards and wire transfers. With these payment methods, you can securely pay for marijuana seeds and safely get them by mail in unmarked, plain envelopes. Every order comes with a delivery guarantee and a germination guarantee – if something goes wrong, you can always text our 24/7 customer support, and we will always take your side!

A Stellar Reputation and Many Happy Customers

For Herbies, customer support doesn’t stop after the purchase. You can count on us being there if something goes wrong, even if it’s no fault of ours. Growing cannabis is a lengthy process, and we understand that getting an order in the mail with our delivery guarantee is only the first leg of your long journey and you need all the help you can get.

Our team at Herbies has done an excellent job in this respect, and you can check for yourself how our customers value the support they receive. We’ve got more than a thousand reviews at reviews.io and an average rating of 4.8. It means people trust us, and that the level of satisfaction is among the highest in the industry.

Herbies is well-known on cannabis forums and growers’ communities as well, and people there speak highly of the quality of our seeds and services. Check it out, and see for yourself why Herbies is a great place to buy cannabis seeds online in Thailand.

An Order is Worth a Thousand Words

A simple search for the most trusted seed shops and seed banks out there returns quite a few top lists, and you can ascertain that Herbies is prominent in most of them, as one of the industry’s leaders should be.

It’s safe and easy to buy cannabis seeds online at Herbies, and cannabis thrives in the Thai climate! Now, when growing weed is legalized in Thailand, why don’t you give it a try? You’ll find out immediately how smooth and seamless the shopping experience with Herbies is, and in a few weeks, you’ll have the excitement of having your order in the mailbox. And then will come the ultimate thrill of all – harvesting your first batch of super potent buds from Herbies.

Herbies Seeds herbiesheadshop.com +44 800 520 0058 sales@herbiesheadshop.com