​Residents of Kampung Putat held the 30th Tahlil Ceremony and Doa Arwah to welcome the upcoming month of Ramadhan.

Present, Awang Haji Misle bin Haji Abd Karim, Brunei Muara District Officer. The function coincided with a certificate presentation ceremony for completing Al-Quran and Muqaddam classes for 2022, as well as donation presentation to orphans at the village. The function took place at Kampung Putat Mosque.

Source: Radio Television Brunei