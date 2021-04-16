The Brunei Darussalam Women Council held the Tadarus Al-Quran opening ceremony yesterday morning in together further enlivening the month of Ramadhan. The function took place at the residence of the First Vice President of the Brunei Darussalam Women Council in Kampung Manggis.

The reading of Surah Al-Fatihah was led by Pengiran Datin Paduka Hajah Mariam binti Pengiran Haji Matarsad. Almost 80 people from 13 member associations including PERTIWI, WI, Brunei Malay Teachers Association, PGGMB, BISTARI and Girl Guides took part in the function. Also joining were members of the Women’s Bureau, Kampung Manggis Consultative Council and the Suri Seri Begawan Raja Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque’s muslimah.

