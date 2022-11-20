​Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association organised the Skills Workshop #OneSafeFromHarm2.0. The workshop is part of the effort to give more exposure and understanding to Scout Leaders on the importance of protecting Scout members under their care and responsibility from harm.

Over 200 scout members took part in the workshop. Present was Haji Awang Badar bin Haji Awang Ali, Scout Chief Commissioner. Also held was presentation of certificates to workshop participants and prize presentation to winner of Scout Photography Contest 2021 for obtaining third place out of over 200 entries from 23 countries in the Asia Pacific Region.

Source: Radio Television Brunei