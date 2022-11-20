​Various interesting activities are prepared for the public at the Tanjong Maya Festival 2022. The festival is being held in the Sungai Damit Heritage Park area, Tanjong Maya, Tutong.

The festival was officiated on 19th November night, by Awang Mohammad Sofian bin Haji Basri, Acting Tutong District Officer. Such a festival, among others aims to open up opportunities for local entrepreneurs to generate income and improve the economy. In addition to re-introduce the heritage and cultural aspects found in Kampung Tanjung Maya for exposure to new and old generations.

Source: Radio Television Brunei