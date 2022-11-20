​The 8th Brunei Darussalam-Republic of Singapore Youth Leaders Exchange Programme is jointly conducted by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and the National Youth Council under the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Republic of Singapore and is implemented by the Brunei Youth Council as a strategic partner. The four-day programme is being held in the country.

It is a strategic programme for both countries apart from encouraging the exchange of future youth leaders involving 30 participants from both countries. The theme of the programme is ‘Increasing Youth Empowerment in the Post-Pandemic Era’. During the programme, the participants were taken to several interesting places in Temburong District.

Source: Radio Television Brunei