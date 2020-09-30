​The Ministry of Education and Progresif Sendirian Berhad signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU for the establishment of ‘Progressive for Schools’. It is a multidimensional collaboration programme to meet the demands of 21st century education. The MoU is also able to help further enhance teaching and learning initiatives in the education system. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sulaiman, Minister of Education.

Doctor Shamsiah Zuraini Kanchanawati binti Haji Tajuddin, Permanent Secretary for Core Education at the Ministry of Education signed on behalf of the Ministry of Education, while Progresif Sendirian Berhad was represented by Dayang Hajah Nurul Haniah, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Also present were Datin Seri Paduka Doctor Hajah Romaizah binti Haji Mohd Salleh, Deputy Minister of Education; Doctor Chin Wei Keh, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Core Education at the Ministry of Education; and Awang Junaidi bin Haji Masri, Chairman of Progresif Sendirian Berhad.

Source: Radio Television Brunei