​The Ministry of Education through the Scholarship Section yesterday afternoon held a Signing of the Agreement Form for 39 recipients of His Majesty’s Government Scholarship Overseas at the Bachelor Degree Level 2020/2021 session. The ceremony took place at the Main Conference Hall, International Convention Centre, in Berakas.

Present was Doctor Haji Azman bin Ahmad, Permanent Secretary for Higher Education at the Ministry of Education and Awang Julaihi bin Mohamad @ Mohamat, Head of the Scholarship Section as the ceremony’s Chairman. This year, 34 students will further their studies to the United Kingdom, 2 in Australia and Malaysia respectively and one to Ireland.

The recipients before this underwent a four-day Jati Diri Berkat programme from the 21st of September. The programme was a part of the preparations before commencing their studies abroad. 47 students were also awarded under the Education Loan Assistance Scheme this year.

Source: Radio Television Brunei