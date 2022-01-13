To raise better awareness on hearing impairment, the Faculty of Science Student Body, FOSSB yesterday morning launched the 1st Edition of the ‘Bersamamu’ Event. Held in conjunction with the Day of Action, the event was in collaboration with the Executive Leadership and Innovation, ELI under Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD Students’ Association.

The FOSSB x ELI ‘Bersamamu’: Sign Language Workshop was conducted by Wan Mohammad Safwan Bin Wan Mohamad Ishak, a member of the Executive Leadership and Innovation and led by Doctor Hajah Norbayah binti Haji Shahminan, an advisor at the National Hearing Impaired, OKP Association. 24 people comprising UBD students and members of the public attended the workshop after registration via the Mengalinga app. For further information, visit the Instagram page @ubd_fossb; or @eli.pmubd; or through Mengalinga app.

Source: Radio Television Brunei