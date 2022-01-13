Positive cases involving students are not due to infection while at school. According to the Minister of Education, if a positive case is found through the ART at school, the student will be required to immediately undergo a PCR test at a hospital or health centre.

The student will only be allowed to return to school after getting a negative test result and on the advice of the Ministry of Health. For students who live in the same household as an individual who has undergone quarantine order and has not received the PCR test result, it is advisable to remain at home. In terms of lessons, it will be implemented online or via home learning pack. Meanwhile, among the Standard Operating Procedures for kindergarten centres, parents and guardians who send pupils to school must complete 2 doses of vaccine. Kindergarten pupils will also be required to undergo the ART once a week and the wearing of a face mask is mandatory for all children aged 3 and above.

Source: Radio Television Brunei