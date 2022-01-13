2 men, a local and a permanent resident, were apprehended for further investigation, for violations of criminal laws and the Ministry of Health’s guidelines. The suspects are aged 31 and 32 respectively.

They were detained along with a boat during a Criminal Prevention Monitoring on Brunei River. The Marine Police, Royal Brunei Police Force caught the suspects at Kampung Sungai Bunga, Brunei Muara District. One of the suspect with red BruHealth code has violated his quarantine order and went out of his home. Also found was the suspect’s shoulder bag with straw packets containing crystallised substances believed to be drugs, along with drug paraphernalia. The suspects and the boat were brought to the Marine Police base for action and preliminary investigation. The case will be handed over to Narcotics Control Bureau for further investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei