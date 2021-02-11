Qudoz Event Management in collaboration with the Brunei National Association of Language Interpreters, bijak last night held a Sign Language Clinic specifically for visitors at The Mall, Gadong.

The 45-minute Sign Language Clinic was guided by Rabiatul Adawiyah @ Siti Hawa binti Osman Zaini from BIJAK Association. Over 50 participants comprising visitors registered to learn the basics of sign language. The Sign Language Clinic is one of the activities of the Brunei Unified Campaign 2021. Sign Language is one of the effective communication facilitators especially for certain groups such as the hearing impaired, the mute, trauma patients, stroke and ‘Speech Delay’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei