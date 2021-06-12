Since the implementation of National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19 on the 3rd of April, over 61 thousand dose of COVID-19 vaccine have been given. Meanwhile since the opening of injection slot bookings for senior citizens on the 22nd of April, 6,515 senior citizens have received the COVID-19 vaccine injections. 92-year-old, Dayang Hajah Minah binti Daud received her first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine injection on the 5th of June and will be given her second dose on the 28th of August. In an interview with RTB, Dayang Hajah Minah urged the citizens and residents to come forward and take their COVID-19 vaccine injection.

The Ministry of Health welcomes and gives priority to senior citizens to get the COVID-19 vaccine injection. Senior citizens are advised to reserve a COVID-19 vaccine injection slot through the BruHealth App to avoid long waiting time. Slots for walk-ins are still available in limited numbers, and senior citizens are also provided with a special space to register for the COVID-19 vaccination.

Source: Radio Television Brunei