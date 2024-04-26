Bicol Police Urge Parental Vigilance Against Rising Cybercrimes Involving Minors

Naga City — In response to a growing number of cybercrime cases involving minors, the Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO5) is calling on parents to closely monitor their children's online activities. This appeal was made during the 'The Impact of Cyber and Emerging Technologies on Public Safety' symposium held in Naga City on Friday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Chief of the PRO5 Anti-Cybercrime Unit, there has been a five percent increase in cybercrime cases filed in the region during the first three months of the year, compared to the same period in 2023. He noted that minors are particularly vulnerable to various forms of cyber exploitation, including deceptive invitations to participate in what appears to be modeling opportunities but are actually predatory schemes.

The types of cybercrimes reported in the region encompass identity theft, cyberlibel, cyberbullying, online threats, online scams, and violations of anti-photo and video voyeurism laws. Capt. Babagay highlighted the frequency of these complaints, stating that the unit receives at least ten reports daily.

In efforts to combat this rising issue, the PRO5 Anti-Cybercrime Unit has initiated educational visitations to schools to raise awareness among students about the risks of cybercrimes. These efforts are supplemented by collaborations with school and local village officials to broaden community awareness and prevention.

Capt. Babagay strongly encouraged individuals who suspect or experience cyber-related crimes to report them to the nearest police station promptly. The symposium where these issues were discussed was sponsored by the Information Sharing and Analysis Center at the Summit Hotel in Naga City.