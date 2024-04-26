Davao City Launches Violence Against Women Tracking System to Enhance Case Management

Davao City — A new system designed to track incidents of violence against women (VAW) has been launched in Davao City, aimed at compiling and managing cases to better protect the rights and welfare of victims. The VAW Tracking System (VTS) was introduced this week and is now operational, providing a comprehensive digital database for local authorities and agencies.

According to Philippines News Agency, chief of the Integrated Gender Development Division (IGDD), the system is a collaborative effort with multiple local agencies including the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), and the Department of Education Davao City Division. The VTS is designed to consolidate and record VAW cases efficiently, allowing for real-time tracking and ensuring that victims receive appropriate services.

During a press conference on Friday, Mandin explained that the VTS also aims to eliminate duplicate reports and streamline the handling of cases. "During our soft launching, we tested the system using the data from IGDD. Since the system is working, we are now interfacing with partner agencies to track real-time updates on the cases," she stated.

Mandin emphasized the importance of community involvement in reporting and addressing gender-based violence, abuse, discrimination, and harassment. She outlined multiple reporting channels available to the public, including the Davao City Reports, the Kean Gabriel Hotline, VAW desks at local barangays, and direct reports to police stations or school authorities.

The IGDD, along with its partner agencies, continues to provide necessary services and interventions to support victims and survivors of violence against women and gender-based violence in the community.