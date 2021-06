His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has consented to send messages of congratulations to His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and His Excellency Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, as well as the Government and people of the Russian Federation on the occasion of Russia Day.

Source: Radio Television Brunei