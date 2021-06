His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam also consented to send a congratulatory message to His Excellency Rodrigo Roa Duterte, President of the Republic of the Philippines, the Government and people of the Republic of the Philippines on the occasion of the 123rd Independence Day.

Source: Radio Television Brunei