His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has consented to send congratulatory messages to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and The Right Honourable Boris Johnson MP, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom as well as members of the Royal Family, the Government and the people of the United Kingdom on the occasion of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second’s 95th Birthday Anniversary.

Source: Radio Television Brunei