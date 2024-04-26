Economists Advocate for Enhanced Infrastructure to Support Business Expansion in Calabarzon

Calamba — Economists from both government and academic sectors are calling for increased infrastructure support in Calabarzon to sustain and enhance its role as a key manufacturing hub. This support is deemed crucial for the expansion of production activities and the efficient movement of goods and materials in the region.

According to Philippines News Agency, Calabarzon's economy surpassed the PHP3-trillion mark in 2023, maintaining its position as the second-largest contributor to the national gross domestic product at 14.7 percent, following only the National Capital Region, which contributed 31.2 percent. Despite this achievement, the region fell short of its gross regional domestic product growth target of 6 to 7 percent last year, achieving a growth rate of 5.2 percent.

Roberto Galang, Jr., dean at Ateneo de Manila's John Gokongwei School of Management, emphasized the need for substantial investment in critical infrastructure, such as the region’s air and seaports and highway networks. He highlighted the importance of projects like the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) for improving logistics and connectivity, particularly at Batangas Port which is central to the region’s industrial operations.

"Calabarzon is the industrial hub of the Philippines, hosting numerous economic zones and a significant portion of the country's manufacturing capacity," Galang stated in an interview with the Philippine News Agency. He warned that infrastructural deficiencies could lead to a manufacturing slowdown.

Agnes Tolentino, regional director of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) in Calabarzon, pointed to several government initiatives that are crucial for the region's economic advancement. These include the expansion of economic zones, export promotion activities, and the Small Enterprises Technology Upgrading Program. She also noted a significant increase in tourism, with 29.17 million tourists visiting the region in 2023, boosted by the Department of Tourism's Philippine Experience Program.

Additionally, the region saw a 14.8 percent increase in construction activities, driven by projects like the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino program. Tolentino further mentioned plans to enhance the agricultural sector's performance through initiatives such as the Kaliwa Dam Project, aimed at providing irrigation during droughts.

"Despite challenges, Calabarzon remains optimistic about its economic future, with ongoing projects focused on infrastructure and social sector development," Tolentino concluded, emphasizing the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to reach the targeted growth rates.