La Union Government Boosts Agricultural Support with PHP 1.7 Million in Farm Inputs

SAN FERNANDO, LA UNION—The provincial government of La Union has provided PHP 1.7 million in agricultural inputs to 40 local farmer groups, gearing up for the upcoming wet cropping season.

According to Philippines News Agency, since April 18, these groups have received a substantial supply of various types of fertilizers and pesticides including urea, ammonium phosphate, muriate of potash, organic fertilizers, and bottles of insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides.

The aid was distributed among farmers from several towns including Bacnotan, Bangar, Luna, San Juan, Agoo, Bauang, Rosario, and Naguilian. In addition to distributing farm inputs, Governor Raphaelle Veronica Ortega-David announced that the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPAG) conducted the La Union Clustered Hybrid Advocacy Mentoring Partnership (LU-CHAMP) Technology Demonstration. This initiative aims to enhance the use of different hybrid rice varieties and to increase the capability of farmers through innovative practices.

Governor Ortega-David reiterated the provincial government's commitment to advancing agriculture and improving the livelihood of farmers. She highlighted a PHP 3 million emergency trust fund available for registered farmers and fisherfolk affected by El Niño. This fund is part of broader efforts to provide insurance, drought-resistant seeds, and farm equipment to those impacted by adverse weather conditions.

These measures are part of La Union's strategy to increase agricultural productivity and achieve food sufficiency, aligning with its vision to become the Heart of Agri-Tourism in Northern Luzon by 2025.