Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition Set to Showcase in Dubai This May

DUBAI—The 10th Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the largest international property and investment show from the Philippines, is scheduled to take place on May 11-12, 2024, at The Bristol Hotel in Deira, Dubai.

According to Philippines News Agency, this year's event aims to highlight the Philippines' strong economic performance and its role as a leading investment destination within the ASEAN region.

In 2023, the Philippines saw a GDP growth rate of 5.6 percent, with overseas remittances reaching a new high of AED 136.5 billion, significantly benefiting the real estate market. This surge in demand for real properties, particularly from overseas Filipinos and foreign investors, underscores the Philippines' growing appeal as an investment locale. Notable real estate firms such as Ayala Land, Hotel 101, RLC Residences, and Rockwell Land will be key exhibitors, reflecting the PPIE’s role in meeting investor demands and reinforcing its importance in the investment sector.

Alfonso Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, praised the event's return, noting it as a testament to the robust growth in the Philippines' investment and real estate sectors, especially in the UAE. "This growth signifies the increasing confidence in the Philippine economy," he commented. Marford Angeles, Philippine Consul General in Dubai, emphasized the exhibition's decade-long contribution to empowering Filipino professionals and entrepreneurs in the UAE, highlighting the strengthened bilateral relations between the Philippines and the UAE.

Karen Remo, CEO and founder of the New Perspective Media Group, the event’s organizer, expressed optimism about the Philippines' economic prospects, projecting a growth rate of 6.4 percent for the year. "This makes the Philippines a powerhouse in the ASEAN region," she stated, affirming the exhibition's role in promoting the country as a prime investment destination.

The event will feature a variety of real estate, financial, and business solutions and services. It will include over 50 keynotes and forums by more than 50 industry experts and corporate leaders from top Philippine property developers, as well as UAE-based businesses and organizations. With the theme 'Discover, Invest, and Thrive: Revealing the Beauty of Philippine Investments,' PPIE aims to promote investment opportunities in sectors including tourism, showcasing the financial benefits and the cultural and natural heritage of the Philippines.

The PPIE, which has consistently attracted high-level delegations from both the Philippines and the UAE, is set to continue its tradition of excellence, expecting to welcome over 2,500 visitors, and will also feature the Philippine Economic and Investment Summit.