The Agriculture sector is among the important contributors to Brunei Darussalam’s economy, especially in the non-oil and gas-based sectors. However, according to the Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism, achieving success in the sector is not easy with several challenges needing to be faced by farmers and entrepreneurs in the country such as manpower, education, skills, experience, use of technology and source of income. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong stressed the matter in his keynote speech at the Opening of the Agricultural Conference titled ‘Sektor Pertanian: Cabaran dan Halatuju ke Hadapan’ or Agriculture Sector: Challenges and Direction Forwards. The forum is among the events lined up under the Brunei Mid-Year Conference and Exhibitions, MICE 2021. It took place yesterday morning at the International Conventional Centre in Berakas.

Yang Berhormat added that this year, by taking into account that all plans are running smoothly and with the progress of existing farms as well as the growth of new farms, the country is expected to reach a 100% self-sufficiency in meat from cattle and buffalo as well as chicken eggs. By next year, the country is expected to reach a total self-sufficiency in broiler chicken. Self-sufficiency in goat meat is expected to rise to 70% this year compared to 17% in 2020. Meanwhile self-sufficiency for tropical vegetables will reach 67%, tropical fruits at 46 and paddy or rice to reach 8%.

Professor Hidetoshi Nishimura, President of Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia, ERIA, Japan, presented a paper titled ‘Cold Chain Development in ASEAN and Application of Digital Technologies to ASEAN Food and Agriculture Sector’.

Also discussed was the role of education in upholding the agricultural industry sector. Also present was Dato Seri Paduka Dr Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy for Economy.

Source: Radio Television Brunei