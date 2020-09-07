​802 new students are enrolled in the 10th Politeknik Brunei for the July 2020 session. Yesterday morning, Politeknik Brunei held a self-identity and motivation ceremony in conjunction with Politeknik Brunei’s orientation for the new students. The function took place at the Main Conference Hall, International Convention Centre in Berakas.

In attendance was Awang Alias bin Haji Abu Bakar, Acting Director of Politeknik Brunei. The ceremony was highlighted with the reading of the oath by the new students.

Also held were briefings from departments related to student affairs. The function among others aimed to introduce the institution’s infrastructure and management system from the teaching and learning aspects to the new students.

Source: Radio Television Brunei